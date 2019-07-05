NITL declares dividends on all funds for FY19

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NIT), has declared dividends on all the funds under its management for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2019, a statement said on Friday.

Adnan Afridi, managing director NIT, in the statement, said the board of directors had approved the annual results of all funds and as of 30th June 2019, the trust is managing ten funds with net assets under management of around Rs75,593 million.

The statement said despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, the National Investment Trust Limited had maintained its 56 years history of consistently paying dividends and declared a cash dividend of Rs1.55/unit for unit holders of NI(U)T Fund for the whole fiscal year 2018/19.

It must be noted that during FY19, NI(U)T Fund has earned a net income of Rs1,527 million, translating into an earning per unit of Rs1.60, the statement said, adding, as of June 30, 2019, net assets of the fund stood at Rs51,915 million.

For the unit holders of NIT-State Enterprise Fund, the trust has declared a cash dividend of Rs0.46 per unit for the full fiscal year. During the fiscal, the fund earned a net income of Rs69 million, translating into an earning of Rs0.46/unit.

As of 30th June 2019, Net Assets of NIT State Enterprise Fund stood at Rs. 1,936 million. Moreover, the trust declared a cash dividend of Rs4.96/unit for NIT Equity Market Opportunity Fund, while a per unit cash dividend of Rs0.19 was also announced for National Investment Trust Limited Islamic Equity Fund for the same period.

The statement further said a per unit cash dividend of Rs0.8845 was declared for unit holders of NIT Government Bond Fund, whereas for NIT Income Fund (NIT-IF), a cash dividend of Rs0.9025/unit has been announced.

The NIT said the unit holders of NIT Money Market Fund (formerly NIT Government Treasury Fund) would enjoy a cash dividend of Rs0.9974/unit, while the investors of NIT Islamic Income Fund would be paid a per unit cash dividend of Rs0.9122.