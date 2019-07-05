Rupee weakens

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday, dealers said. It closed at 156.92 against the greenback, compared with Thursday’s closing of 156.56.

Dealers said the currency lost some of its value due to dollar demand from importers. The rupee is likely to trade in narrow ranges in the coming week, dealers said. In the open market, the rupee closed firmer at 157 against the dollar. The currency is trading at market-determined rates, which depend on demand and supply factors.

The IMF, in its statement issued after its executive board approved a 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, amounting to $6 billion, said the flexible market-determined exchange rate and an adequately tight monetary policy will correct imbalances, rebuilding reserves, and keeping inflation low. Data issued by the SBP said Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $14.443 billion during the week ended June 28 from $14.351 billion in previous week. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell to $7.272 billion from $7.282 billion.

The SBP received inflow of $500 million from Qatar as placement of funds. After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, the central bank’s forex reserves decreased $9 million during the week. The forex reserves held by commercial banks rose to $7.170 billion from $7.069 billion.