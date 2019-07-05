Bank deposits rise 10.9 percent to 12-month high

KARACHI: Bank deposits in June 2019 rose in double digits to 10.9 percent, the highest in 12 months, a brokerage report said on Friday, as customers put their money into bank accounts to benefit from the higher interest rates.

Deposits at commercial banks increased to Rs14.408 trillion in June from Rs12.990 trillion in the same month last year. The rise in deposit growth was attributed to higher interest rates and aggressive efforts by banks to attract depositors.

“There is a lot of money going into savings accounts as customers are getting higher returns on such accounts,” an analyst said. The State Bank of Pakistan hiked the policy rate by 150 basis points to 12.25 percent in May 20, 2019, the highest level since October 2011. The policy rate has increased by 6.50 percentage points since January 2018.

However, banking sector deposits started posting dismal growth since the start of 2019 mainly due to weak monetary growth and high inflows into National Savings Schemes (NSS). Increased flows towards the NSS have coincided with increasing interest rates and higher cut-offs of government PIBs; denting deposits growth of the formal banking sector. Deposits of the banking sector during 2018 grew by just 8.3 percent.

“We expect deposits growth to hover in the single-digits during 2019, mainly due to continued inflows to NSS at record high rates,” said Faizan Ahmed, head of research at Optimus Capital Management in a report.

Advances growth has shown some slowdown during June, the report noted. Advances clocked in at 10.7 percent year-on-year vis-à-vis January-May 2019 average of 18.1 percent. This resulted into lowest advance to deposit ratio for the banking sector in the last 13 months of 51.8 percent, compared with 55.2 percent in March 2019.

Slowdown in advances growth was imminent given macroeconomic conditions, and multi-year high interest rates, the report said, adding that the fear of increased non-performing loans (NPLs) and increasing government bond issuances was apparently pushing banks to re-evaluate their lending policies.

The report stated that overall investments of the banking sector posted attrition of 6.8 percent during June this year. On a month-on-month basis, however, investments posted improvement of 4.4 percent, indicating high participation in last two government bond auctions.

“Foreign inflows are expected as IMF programme is now finalised. IMF forecasts net foreign assets (NFA) to increase by eight percent during FY20. This is expected to support M2 growth during FY20 (forecasted at 12.1 percent,” the report said.

Moreover, credit to private sector was also expected to increase by 13.30 percent during FY20. Improved monetary growth should somewhat help the banking sector post deposits growth during FY20.

Investments of the sector were likely to remain high going forward, as the government shifts its reliance on commercial banks for budgetary support. However, the quantum was likely to remain lower than seen during FY13-FY18 period due to greater reliance on foreign funding sources, it added.