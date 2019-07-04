Panel formed to address victims of CDA sectors, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Asad Umer on Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court that, as per court orders a commission had been constituted to address the issues of affected people of Capital Development Authority residential sectors.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court on Thursday resumed the hearing of pleas filed by the victims of CDA sectors including E-12, I-17, H-16, G-12, F-12, Kurri Model Village C-14 and C-15. Judicial commission including MNA Raja Khurram, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and former finance minister Asad Umer appeared before the Islamabad High Court.

During hearing former Finance Minister Asad Umar told the bench that as per court orders a commission of professional experts including Chairman CDA has been established to address the issue of the affectees. He further told the court that four categories had been made regarding the allottees and affectees. “CDA had been given unlimited powers in 1960 which needed to be revisited,” he added.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was difficult for the court as it required changes in CDA's master plan as well.

Justice Minallah further remarked that mostly senior officers of CDA didn't even bother to read the draft of master plan. “It was never a difficult task for governments to acquire land in other countries of the world,” he remarked.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court asked Asad Umar to prepare a comprehensive guideline so that it wouldn't happen in future.

Justice Minallah remarked that CDA and police both were involved in matter of affected people. He said it was a technical issue related to public interest which would be resolved.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite time.