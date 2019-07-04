Water shortage in Sindh: Fehmida asks IRSA to increase water supply by 10,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of around 40pc water shortage in Sindh province, the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza directed Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to immediately increase the share of the province by 10,000 cusec of water and also emphasized on installation of telemetry system on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) on war footing basis.

The Minister held a meeting with the Federal Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf and Chairman IRSA Sher Zaman Khan to review water situation in the country, especially in the wake of water shortage being faced by Sindh province. She pinpointed heavy shortage of about 40 pc in Kotri canal.

She took note of the excessive losses in the system, lopsided water distribution at Sindh barrages as well as internal mismanagement in irrigation system of the province. She said, “The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take notice of the corrupt practices in the irrigation department Sindh as well as Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority (SIDA),” a statement issued here by IRSA quoted the minister.

She further said, “as per last year Kharif season practice, Sindh may immediately call rangers to control the water theft in its canal system.”

Secretary Water Resources while giving briefing to the minister said that according to the intent of the province, 180,000 cusecs of water is being released from Chashma barrage to Sindh. Abnormality in the temperature of catchment areas of all rivers, the situation would soon get normalized.

Chairman IRSA briefed the minister regarding releases to the province and assured full cooperation for sowing of Kharif crops. However, he said that the conveyance losses of about 61,000 cusecs from Taunsa barrage to Kotri disturbing IRSA regulation of water.

He underlined that lopsided distribution is visible at Sindh barrages as Guddu is experiencing only 5 to 7 pc shortages while other barrages in Sindh are getting 20 to 25pc.

The Minister said that Sindh share should be increased from 180,000 cusecs to 190000 cusec of water immediately to provide relief to farmers.

Chairman IRSA would take concrete steps to ascertain the factual conveyance losses in the system. She also emphasized on installation of telemetry system on Indus basin irrigation system on war footing basis.

Sindh irrigation department may immediately stop the lopsided water distribution at Sindh barrages and shortages in the system if any may equally be distributed among Ghuddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages.