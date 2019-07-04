IHK Public Safety Act must be abolished: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP parliamentary leader in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman voiced her concern over the held Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) and said that the atrocious human rights violations that the Indian government has perpetrated under this draconian law are extremely alarming. She said that it must be abolished.

“For four decades, this act has terrorised the people of held Kashmir and subjected them to unthinkable abuse and degradation. It is appalling that this act has still not been repealed,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Amnesty International recently released “Tyranny of a Lawless Law,” a report that focuses on the cases of torture, botched trials and detention in held Kashmir. The report calls for the PSA to be repealed. In 2018, The United Nations also condemned the act.

Sherry Rehman said over a thousand Kashmiris have been held in detention under the PSA and it is well-known that India does not follow standard operating procedures when it comes to arrests, detention and trials of the detainees. “It is particularly alarming that even minors are reportedly booked even when the PSA itself prohibits it,” she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the PSA is also in violation of international human rights law. Under the PSA, detainees are not immediately told why they were arrested, there are no provisions for review or appeal, officials are protected even in cases where they abuse the law, and legal representation for people under administrative detention is not available. “How many more reports need to be published before the world wakes up to the horrors in held Kashmir? The way the situation is unfolding and the silence surrounding it is disturbing,” said the senator.

She said the human rights violations in held Kashmir can no longer be ignored as India’s veneer of secular democracy continues to chip and crack. India’s absolute swing to the right with Modi’s second-term win gives us a bleak outlook for the faith of Kashmir and its people.” Every state has the right to protect its people and its interest, that is not in question here,” she said.

She said the PSA circumvents that and it has been used as nothing more than a tool to silence Kashmiris.” This pattern of abuse with absolute impunity has no place in the 21st century,” she said.

The vice-president of PPPP said the PPP continues to stand with our Kashmiri brothers. “We maintain that we will use every platform, both diplomatic and political to advance their rights,” she said.