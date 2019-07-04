PAC body seeks NAB report on graft

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the financial misappropriations in the Kot Havelian Section during the previous government within two months’ time.

The NAB officials told the PAC Subcommittee that NAB has already launched the probe against ex-Chairman National Highway Authority, Shahid Tarar, who is currently serving as an executive director at the office of World Bank in Washington and some of the officials of the NHA were also summoned for interrogation.

The PAC Subcommittee was held with the chair of its convener Noor Alam Khan in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of Communication.

To the query of Subcommittee from NAB whether the present NHA chairman was also summoned, the NAB representative in the meeting replied in negative, saying that so far not summoned yet.

The Subcommittee also sought the details of the officers on the deputation for the last three years in the NHA.

The Audit officials told the Subcommittee that that the contract of the Kot Havelian section was given at high cost against the estimated cost of initial PC-1 and the condition of joint ventures was abolished not only for Chinese companies but also for the local companies.

NHA Chairman Jawad Rafique Malik told the Subcommittee that the NHA wanted to form the Joint Venture but due to framework agreement of the CPEC between Pakistan and China, the condition of the joint venture was abolished.

PAC Member Shibli Faraz said that the NHA should have to give the legal cover to the tender to avoid the audit objections.

Ministry of Communication Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui also seconded the proposal of Senator Shibli Faraz and said if the NHA issued the RFP in the tender as per Framework agreement then the audit not raise the objection on it.

The Audit officials told the PAC Subcommittee that NHA did not close the accounts and PC-IV yet in the various projects that also include M-1.

The NAB Chairman told the Subcommittee that PC-IV and accounts were not closed as the NHA has outstanding dues of over Rs16 billion.

The Convener of the PAC Subcommittee, Noor Alam Khan, remarked that that those who give hefty bribe to the officials of the NHA and gets a higher rate on claims. “One of the collectors of NHA in Peshawar purchased 400 to 600 acres of land, but NAB did not give any notice of it,” he said.

The NHA chairman said due to allegation of the corruption, the department of Land Acquisition Collector has been abolished.

Ministry of Communication Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui told the Subcommittee of the PAC that there was zero tolerance on the corruption in the

NHA and the NHA will also welcome the complaints of the corruption.

The Audit officials told the committee that the audit faced difficulties in audit of NHA’s administrative and other matters due to non-provisions of certified accounts from the internal audit of the NHA.

Convener of the PAC Subcommittee, Noor Alam Khan, observed that if NHA did not submit the details of the account on time in future, then Member Finance will be held responsible and his pension and salary will also be confiscated. He also observed that any officer who retired from the NHA did not need pension and other facilities after the retirement.