KP tourism promotional logo fascinates tourists

PESHAWAR: The fans and lovers of nature and tourism have hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism promotional logo - the blossoming lotus leaf - as fascinating and enthralling.

Launched by the Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, the visual element of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logo represents a blossoming lotus leaf, which shows growth and warmth and depicts friendliness to all tourists.

It also represents different colours of the region, mostly which are lush green places. The lotus is also a famous archaeological element of the region dating back to ancient Gandhara civilisation. The human symbol embedded in the logo is a dancer, a happy person who is dancing and celebrating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The dancer’s dress creates a stunning effect, which helps balance the lotus flower and adds rhythm, energy and dynamics to the overall logo. A logo is a graphic mark, emblem, or symbol used to aid and promote public identification and recognition, while a slogan is a memorable motto or phrase used in a clan, political, commercial, religious, and another context as a repetitive expression of an idea or purpose, with the goal of persuading members of the public or a more defined target group.

Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan inaugurated the mobile App, web portal, tourism promotional logo and bus service for tourists to facilitate domestic and foreign visitors in the province.

Last year, the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa (TCKP) arranged a competition among people hailing from all walks of life to create a logo and slogan depicting the culture, tourism, history and identity of the people and the province.

The contestants were asked to suggest a logo and slogan that should be attractive, short, meaningful, comprehensive and easily understandable to public at large to lure more tourists and visitors to the historic sites and scenic places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.