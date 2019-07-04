NRPs have $7.5b in their bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday showed dissatisfaction over the FBR’s performance to bring people into tax system out of total 152,000 bank account details received from Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and summoned the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi in next meeting.

Under automatic exchange of information, the FBR informed the NA panel that they received data from 28 countries regarding 152,000 non-resident Pakistanis having deposit of $7.5 billion into their bank accounts. So far no progress has been made to bring such people into tax net. The NA panel directed that the FBR chairman should brief the committee on automatic exchange of information from OECD mechanism in its next meeting.

The meeting also deferred approval of Foreign Exchange Regulation Amendment and Money Laundering Amendment Bill 2019 owing to absence of Finance Ministry officials.

The committee held its meeting under the chairmanship of Asad Umar here on Thursday in which the FBR high-ups told that notices were sent out to those who own $0.5 million into their bank accounts.