PML-N to see discipline in future: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Thursday said all party leaders would strictly abide by the discipline in future and make it sure that if there was something in the party it won’t spill out.

In an interview with the ‘Capital Talk’ programme of Geo, Shahbaz urged the party workers not to let the present difficult situation dampen their spirits and wait for the day when they would settle all the old scores with the current rulers.

Shahbaz said he would be arrested anytime and was ready to face the situation.

“I have no doubts … I am sure I will be arrested anytime,” said Shahbaz.

He was responding to a question that Rana Sanaullah while speaking to ‘Capital Talk’ host a day before his arrest had said he feared his arrest anytime.

Shahbaz said he was ready to face the situation but would continue to fight for the rights of the people and raise his voice.

He once again refused to accept Prime Minister Imran Khan as an elected premier and representative of the masses, calling him a ‘selected one’.

“I am 100 percent opposition leader in the National Assembly, while Imran Khan is a ‘selected’ prime minister,” he said. He also opined that the National Assembly Speaker should not expunge the word ‘selected’ if used for Imran Khan in the House.

He said Imran was a ‘fascist’ and a continuous threat to the democratic system.

“He is threat to the democratic system and his actions are bound to roll back democracy,” he added.

To a question, Shahbaz confirmed an earlier statement of Rana Sanaullah Khan that some PML-N members of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly had met the PTI leadership.

“I did not meet them but I have been told that they have met the PTI leadership,” he said adding that they might be weak persons or might have other reasons. He said by meeting the PML-N members, Imran Khan was negating his own claims that neither he would take turncoats nor he would indulge in horse-trading.

Condemning the arrest of Rana Sanaullah by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), he categorically rejected charges against him saying it was out of question that he was carrying drugs.

“How a person who is continuously being monitored and during whose 10-year tenure in the Punjab government a number of raids were conducted against dens of drugs, could be involved in smuggling of heroin?” he asked.