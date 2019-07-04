close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 5, 2019

Dawood Ibrahim not in Pakistan: FO

Top Story

AFP
July 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday dismissed the reports citing that India's underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim was on an exile in Pakistan.

"Dawood Ibrahim is not in Pakistan," he categorically said, when attention was drawn to the claim of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) before a London court in a money-laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus