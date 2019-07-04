close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 5, 2019

Waugh agrees to mentor Aussies

Sports

AFP
July 5, 2019

SYDNEY: Australia’s hopes of winning an Ashes series in England for the first time in 18 years have been boosted by former Test captain Steve Waugh agreeing to mentor the side.

Waugh, considered the embodiment of Australian grit, was enlisted by coach Justin Langer who has made a point of bringing in former greats to help rebuild the team’s image after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Ricky Ponting, Australia’s record run-scorer, is currently assisting him at the World Cup in England ahead of the Ashes starting next month.

Test captain Tim Paine confirmed that Waugh — the last Australian skipper to win the Ashes in England in 2001 — would be with the team for the six-week campaign.

“I know it is something that ‘JL’ and myself have been quite big on, that is to try and get some of our past legends in and around the team,” Paine said on the Cricket Australia website late Wednesday.

“During the World Cup as well, we have had Ricky (Ponting), and now with the Test series we are very fortunate to have Steve Waugh who is, obviously, a legend and is going to be great service for myself as a leader and captain.

“I think to have someone like him around during a Test series is going to be great for our whole group,” he added.

Renowned for his mental strength, Waugh played 168 Tests, including 46 against England, scoring 32 centuries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus