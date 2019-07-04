US beat Jamaica to reach Gold Cup decider

NASHVILLE: Christian Pulisic scored twice as the United States defeated Jamaica 3-1 to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final after a weather-disrupted semi-final on Wednesday.

The United States will now face fierce regional rivals Mexico in Sunday’s final at Soldier Field in Chicago.

New Chelsea signing Pulisic bundled home a rebound from Jordan Morris’s shot in the 52nd minute to give the US a 2-0 lead and then added third goal late on after a storm in Nashville had forced the players off for almost an hour and a half.

“It was a long night, but the mentality of the team was excellent,” veteran USA midfielder Michael Bradley said.

“We’re really excited — US v Mexico in the final, there’s not much better than that.”

US coach Gregg Berhalter was happy with the way his team had handled the lengthy interruption.

“It’s part of soccer and the guys dealt with it in a really good way,” Berhalter said. “It gave us time to look at film and give them encouragement.

“We showed a relentless spirit when we came back out tonight.”

The defending champions had taken the lead through a superb Weston McKennie ninth-minute strike following a dominant opening spell which saw them carve out a series of chances. Schalke 04 player McKennie was a constant threat for the hosts, who had already gone close to scoring through Paul Arriola and Reggie Cannon when Bradley sprayed a pinpoint pass to Cannon on the flank.