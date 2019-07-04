‘PCB will decide about captaincy’

LONDON: Pakistan’s cricket chiefs could opt to start afresh in the aftermath of the national team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last four.

Mickey Arthur, the team’s coach, hopes that doesn’t happen. He wants to keep his job and is open about it.

Does Sarfaraz Ahmed also have a similar desire? Is the Pakistan captain also hoping to retain his job after the World Cup?

Unlike Arthur, Sarfaraz is not willing to talk about it.

“My wish will stay in my heart,” he said on Thursday ahead of Pakistan’s last World Cup group match against Bangladesh at Lord’s. “It’s up to the PCB to decide and I’m sure it will decide what’s best for Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Sarfaraz also refrained from commenting on what sort of changes Pakistan should undergo after the World Cup. “It’s entirely up to the PCB to decide whether any changes are required,” he said.