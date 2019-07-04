Imran forms 21-member PTI core committee

Our correspondent By

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday constituted a 21-member strong Core Committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the party notification, the Core Committee comprises former finance minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister of State for Communications and Federal Minister for

Postal Services Murad Saeed, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Others, who have been notified a part of the committee include, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Khan Suri, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nayazee, Party Secretary General Arshad Dad, Babar Awan, Mohammad Atif Khan, Federal Minister Muhammadmian Soomro, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political

Affairs Naeemul Haq, senior party leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Syed Shibli Faraz and Abdul Aleem Khan. The notification has been issued by the party’s central Secretary General Arshad Dad.