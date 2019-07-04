234 booked for setting police post on fire

FAISALABAD: Khurrianwala police Thursday booked 234 accused on charges of setting a police post on fire, torturing a cop and damaging motorcycles and a car. The police registered a case against 84 nominated and 150 unidentified people, who allegedly set to fire Makkoana police post, tortured constable Ishtiaq Ahmad, damaged three motorcycles and a car and stole Rs 55,000 of the police post Muharrar. On the plea of Makkoana police post in-charge Hassan Mehmood, the police booked Vice Chairman Makkoana Loonay Khan and Councilor Riasat Ali and others. Reportedly, two days earlier, police arrested local goldsmith Nasir Ali on charges of purchasing stolen ornaments. The accused’s brother Maqsood Butt visited the police post and allegedly used abusive language against the cops and scuffled with them and in the bid he died. His relatives put his body on Makkoana Chowk and blocked it for traffic for hours together and also ransacked the police post.

TWO DIE IN ACCIDENT: Two cattle traders died in a road accident on Thursday. Ahmad Zafar and Zeeshan of Haroonabad were bringing cattle in a truck when it reached near Chak Odan on Express Way near Chak Jhumra it overturned, leaving them dead on the spot. Three buffaloes also perished in the accident.