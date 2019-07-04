People face blackouts as inclement weather makes 300 feeders trip in Lahore

LAHORE: People living in various localities of the city faced prolonged blackouts as strong dust storm followed by rain brought fragile power distribution network of Lesco down. According to an official, around 300 feeders tripped due to inclement weather, rendering hundreds of thousands of people without electricity supply for hours. People complained that the Lesco staff did not start repair work despite successive contacts. A resident of Davis Road subdivision said a Lesco official was adamant to start repair work only after windstorm and rain stopped. He added that rain stopped in the evening and only a low intensity wind was blowing but still the official did not mobilise team for rectifying the problem. When contacted, the same official said he could not initiate repair work as he did not have proper equipment. A consumer living in Muhafiz Town on Canal Road complained that Lesco staff was not even responding to calls, fearing he might face night-long blackout due to inefficient staff. Owing to similar pathetic situation for the consumers, various parts of the city and its adjoining areas faced power suspension for long hours since Thursday evening. An official claimed later that Lesco teams had energised several feeders at night, restoring power supply to some of the affected parts of the city and surroundings. Meanwhile, an official admitted that people also had to face outages in the past 24 hours due to overloading of distribution system in various parts of the city. However, he denied that there was gap between electricity demand and supply. “We are receiving electricity according to demand which surged to 5,000 MW for the first time this summer,” said a senior Lesco official.