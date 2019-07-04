Crackdown on unregistered beauty parlours on the cards

MULTAN: A crackdown on unregistered hairdressers and beauty parlours would be launched in the district.

According to health officials, the department had registered 3,590 beauty parlours and outlets of hairdressers and devised a strategy to register the remaining outlets in the district. The official said, the training of workers of beauty parlours and hairdressing outlets would start from July 6 and they would be imparted special training on hepatitis and other diseases.

Talking to reporters, Multan District Health Officer Dr Zafar Abbass said the health authorities would provide complete barber kits to owners of beauty parlours and hairdressing outlets on the completion of the training. He said the main objective of the exercise was to sensitise the parlours’ workers about diseases.

Digital registration of newborn kids begins: The City District government has started digital registration of newborn children in collaboration with United Nations Children Funds.

According to officials, now all children would be registered who were not enrolled at the time of their birth. In this regard camps would be established at all union councils in Multan district and the CDG has hired the services of 19 data operators for this purpose.

The digital registration would be available on line through android mobile application, the officials said. The digital birth registration would help in consolidation of resources keeping in view of population influx. This would help in policy making for jobs, setting up hospitals, schools, colleges according to the requirement of population in future. The process would help to end skipping from enrollment of newborn babies.

The CDG would completely monitor the drive and it would constitute a steering committee at district level and working groups at tehsil levels that would be headed by Assistant Commissioners.

Unicef official Muqadsa Mehreen said Pakistan was far behind in digital birth registration from Afghanistan and Bhutan. She said the process was started from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Pakpattan districts. She expressed hope that Multan district would be a model in digital registration.

The birth registration desk would be set up at all hospitals in collaboration with revenue, health and social welfare departments.