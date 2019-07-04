Rehbar Committee meeting today: PPP withdraws name of Yusuf Gilani, nominates Farhatullah Babar

ISLAMABAD: The Rehbar Committee of the Opposition just before its first meeting, which is scheduled to be held today (Friday) surrounded with the differences on the matter of heading of the committee as the Pakistan People’s Party withdrew the name of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from Rehbar Committee of the Opposition and appointed Farhatullah Babar.

According to sources, the PPP had nominated former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Rehbar Committee with a hope that being senior most politician, he will be appointed as Chairman of Rehbar Committee of the Opposition.

However, sources said the PPP took up the matter with JUI-F and PML-N for appointing Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as a Convener of Rehbar Committee being his seniority but on getting no positive response from the other parties, the PPP has withdrawn the name of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and appointed Farhatullah Babar.

Sources said the JUI-F and PML-N had desired that chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman should head the Rehbar Committee of the Opposition.

In the meanwhile, Rehbar Committee of the Opposition is holding its maiden meeting today (Friday), the main agenda of the meeting to choose the head of the committee.

The other members of the Rehbar Committee included former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Ahsan Iqbal from the PML-N, Akram Khan Durrani from JUI-F, Mir Hasil Khan Bizanjo from National Party, Usman Kakar from PKMAP, Hashim Babar from QWP, Mian Iftikhar from ANP, Shafiq Pasroori from Jamaiate-e-Ahlehadith and Owais Noornai.