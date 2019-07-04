close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
Water scarcity

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

LALAMUSA: Water scarcity worsened as the turbine of Gallah Mandi had not been repaired yet. Reportedly, the locals were fetching water from other areas in baking heat as the malfunction of the turbine entered the fifth day. The locals told reporters that relevant authorities were not paying any heed to their genuine issue of unavailability of water. They urged authorities concerned to look into the matter.

