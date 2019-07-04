tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Water scarcity worsened as the turbine of Gallah Mandi had not been repaired yet. Reportedly, the locals were fetching water from other areas in baking heat as the malfunction of the turbine entered the fifth day. The locals told reporters that relevant authorities were not paying any heed to their genuine issue of unavailability of water. They urged authorities concerned to look into the matter.
