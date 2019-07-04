Youth kills brother over property

FAISALABAD: A youth of Chak 198, Bhawana, was axed to death by his younger brother over a property issue on Wednesday night. Accused Umer Hayat allegedly killed his brother Muhammad Ilyas when he was sleeping. The accused also attempted to kill his another brother Ghulam Farid to whom he inflicted injuries. He was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the incident was stated to be a dispute of inheritance land.

ASI DIES IN ACCIDENT: An ASI of Chak 85/GB died when a tyre of his car burst and it overturned on a road. ASI Abdul Qayyum met the accident when he was heading to Faisalabad in connection with his duty. In another accident, Ghulam Abbas of Chak 59/JB died when his loader rickshaw overturned owing to its tyre’s explosion.