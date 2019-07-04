Dawood Ibrahim not in Pakistan: FO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday dismissed the reports citing that India's underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim was on an exile in Pakistan.
"Dawood Ibrahim is not in Pakistan," he categorically said, when attention was drawn to the claim of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) before a London court in a money-laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim.
