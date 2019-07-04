close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
July 5, 2019

Merit to prevail in Punjab: CM

Top Story

 
July 5, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said every job will be done on merit. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and adopted zero-tolerance for graft. People from different districts called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. The chief minister listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for redressing their grievances.

