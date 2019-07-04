Merit to prevail in Punjab: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said every job will be done on merit. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and adopted zero-tolerance for graft. People from different districts called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. The chief minister listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for redressing their grievances.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said every job will be done on merit. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and adopted zero-tolerance for graft. People from different districts called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. The chief minister listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for redressing their grievances.