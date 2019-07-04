Anything possible in mission impossible: Sarfraz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Will Pakistan give it a shot before bowing out?
By Khalid Hussain
LONDON: It’s easier for an elephant to pass through the eye of a needle than for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semi-finals. So would they even bother to try? Why not? The history of sports is full of miracles. Pakistan will perhaps need one of the biggest to squeeze into the last four.
