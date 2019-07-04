Anything possible in mission impossible: Sarfraz

close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
July 5, 2019

July 5, 2019

Will Pakistan give it a shot before bowing out?

By Khalid Hussain

LONDON: It’s easier for an elephant to pass through the eye of a needle than for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semi-finals. So would they even bother to try? Why not? The history of sports is full of miracles. Pakistan will perhaps need one of the biggest to squeeze into the last four.

