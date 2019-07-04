Buffon returns to Juventus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after a season spent at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 41-year-old, who will be number two to Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, previously spent 17 season with the Turin club, winning nine Serie A titles and playing three Champions League finals.
The veteran goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy’s most-capped player with 176 appearances, joined PSG last summer and played 25 times in all competitions, winning the Ligue 1 title and the curtain raiser Champions Trophy.
Last season’s league title was the 10th of Buffon’s career, adding to a bulging trophy cabinet that contains just about every honour in football.
ROME: Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after a season spent at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 41-year-old, who will be number two to Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, previously spent 17 season with the Turin club, winning nine Serie A titles and playing three Champions League finals.
The veteran goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy’s most-capped player with 176 appearances, joined PSG last summer and played 25 times in all competitions, winning the Ligue 1 title and the curtain raiser Champions Trophy.
Last season’s league title was the 10th of Buffon’s career, adding to a bulging trophy cabinet that contains just about every honour in football.