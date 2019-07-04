Buffon returns to Juventus

ROME: Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after a season spent at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 41-year-old, who will be number two to Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, previously spent 17 season with the Turin club, winning nine Serie A titles and playing three Champions League finals.

The veteran goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy’s most-capped player with 176 appearances, joined PSG last summer and played 25 times in all competitions, winning the Ligue 1 title and the curtain raiser Champions Trophy.

Last season’s league title was the 10th of Buffon’s career, adding to a bulging trophy cabinet that contains just about every honour in football.