Cricket Centre make it to Fazal Cricket final

LAHORE: Cricket Centre qualified for the final of West Zone final of Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Tournament after beating Lahore United Club by 3 wickets in second semifinal at the Model Town Club Ground here on Thursday.

Scores: Lahore United 164 in 34.4 overs (Shaukat Ali 43, M Wasim 24*, Hafiz Suleman 3/19, Waqas Ahmed 3/27). Cricket Centre Club 167/7 in 27.3 overs (Adnan Akmal 56, Tariq Nawaz 33, Zeeshan Ali 3/44).

Test cricketer Adnan Akmal was declared man of the match for scoring 56 for the winning side. President West Zone Cricket Association Sardar Naushad Ahmed was the chief guest of the semifinal. Cricket Centre Club will now meet Model Town Club in the zonal final.