Thumping win for EZ Greens in U-16 Cricket

LAHORE: East Zone Greens outplayed West Zone Greens by 7 wickets in a match of the LRCA U-16 Cricket Championship at the Al-Bilal Ground on Thursday.
Scores: West Zone Greens 120 in 36.2 overs (M Moiz 51*, M Talha 2/12, Ali Bukhari 2/20, Rana Faizan 2/22, Osama Zahid 2/24). East Zone Greens 124/3 in 26 overs (Ismail Farooq 75, Saad Javed 30).
In the second match played at New Ittefaq Ground North Zone Greens beat West Zone Reds by 10 wickets.
Scores: West Zone Reds 109 in 30.4 overs (Musa Khan 34, Oman Shahid 29. Umer Bezza 2/16, Javed Ullah 2/19). North Zone Greens 113/0 in 14 overs (Abdul Wahab 49*, Aizad Asad 38*,
In third and final match of the day played at Ittefaq LRCA Ground North Zone Reds beat East Zone Reds by 39 runs.
Scores: North Zone Reds 158 in 31 overs (Hamza Shakil 29, Danial Gohar 27, Umer Hayat 3/20, Fahad Akram 3/31, Subhan Ullah 2/25). East Zone Reds 119 33.2 overs (Haider Sohail 39, Hamza Shakil 3/11, Danial Gohar 2/11, Laraib Anjum 2/29).
