close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 5, 2019

Lampard returns to manage Chelsea

Sports

AFP
July 5, 2019

LONDON: Frank Lampard promised to keep Chelsea competitive at the top of the Premier League after his return to the club as manager on a three-year deal was confirmed on Thursday.

Lampard won 13 trophies in 13 years and became Chelsea’s all-time leading marksmen with 211 goals from midfield during a decorated playing career at Stamford Bridge. However, the former England midfielder has just one season of managerial experience having led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in May, when they were beaten by Aston Villa.

Lampard faces what he described as the biggest challenge of his career with Chelsea having lost their best player of recent times in Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last month and serving a two-window transfer ban that prevents him from making new signings.

However, he believes Chelsea can remain in the Premier League’s top four. Lampard succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left England to take over at Juventus last month. Sarri led Chelsea back into the Champions League next season thanks to a third-place finish in the Premier League and also won the Europa League during his sole season in charge.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus