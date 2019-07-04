Lampard returns to manage Chelsea

LONDON: Frank Lampard promised to keep Chelsea competitive at the top of the Premier League after his return to the club as manager on a three-year deal was confirmed on Thursday.

Lampard won 13 trophies in 13 years and became Chelsea’s all-time leading marksmen with 211 goals from midfield during a decorated playing career at Stamford Bridge. However, the former England midfielder has just one season of managerial experience having led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in May, when they were beaten by Aston Villa.

Lampard faces what he described as the biggest challenge of his career with Chelsea having lost their best player of recent times in Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last month and serving a two-window transfer ban that prevents him from making new signings.

However, he believes Chelsea can remain in the Premier League’s top four. Lampard succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left England to take over at Juventus last month. Sarri led Chelsea back into the Champions League next season thanks to a third-place finish in the Premier League and also won the Europa League during his sole season in charge.