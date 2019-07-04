Annual Sports Calendar schedule announced

LAHORE: The schedule of 2019 Annual Sports Calendar was announced by DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion.

Revealing the details of Annual Sports Calendar, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed that under-16 Annual Sports Calendar competitions will be organized from August 18 to December 26, 2019. “Male under-16 players will take part in 11 disciplines such as athletics, badminton, swimming, taekwondo, hockey, table tennis, cricket, snooker, football, volleyball and wrestling while female players will feature in six games - athletics, badminton, taekwondo, hockey, table tennis and volleyball,” he elaborates. Sarwar further said that the fresh version of Annual Sports Calendar has been designed keeping all key factors in view. “The time period from August 18 to December 26 has been selected to avoid academic loss of students,” he added. Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has also curtailed the number of games for Annual Sports Calendar competitions. “Only popular and exciting games have been chosen for this key programme. In this way, we will be able to save precious time and finance of both students and organizers as well”. Answering a question, Sarwar told that as many as 50 sports facilities including sports stadiums, grounds, gymnasiums etc will be added to existing number of sports facilities in the province by 31st December this year.