Akhtar concerned over quality of cricket in WC

LAHORE: The ICC World Cup 2019 is just a few days away from its conclusion with a handful of games left in the group stages. With that the entire focus will be shifted to the knockouts, which will start from July 9 and 11 before the summit clash July 14.

So far, Australia, India and England have confirmed a place in the semifinals whereas New Zealand are on the verge of qualification. Nonetheless, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar raised his concern on the quality of cricket in the ongoing 10-nation tournament.

Akhtar, popularly known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, spoke on his YouTube channel and stated, “I am not happy with the quality of cricket being played in this World Cup. The quality of cricket has gone down immensely. It has become very easy to score runs. The bowlers don’t have the quality, the pace and the spin, which bowlers in 1990s and early 2000s used to have. There are three powerplays and two new balls which has made it very easy to score runs.”

While ODI cricket has been a topic of debate for being inclined towards the batsmen, the current mega event has still seen quite a few humdingers which were a low-scoring affair.

For example, India versus Afghanistan, England versus Sri Lanka, Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka, New Zealand against Bangladesh, Pakistan versus New Zealand and few others saw good competition between bat and ball. The showpiece event has, so far, seen 25 centuries which is the second-most in a single edition and way behind 2015’s tally (38). However, by and large, Akhtar’s claims of batting becoming easier aren’t wrong. With two new balls being used and three powerplays, batters get maximum advantage and keep the bowlers at bay at regular intervals.

Talking about England’s face-off versus New Zealand on Wednesday (July 3), Kiwis’ victory would have kept Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan alive in the tournament. However, nothing of that sort happened as Black Caps surrendered by a whopping 119-run margin. Batting first, England rode on Jonny Bairstow’s ton and gave a target of 306. In reply, New Zealand folded for 186 all-out in 45 overs. With Kiwis’ loss, Pakistan are almost out of the 2019 World Cup. As a result, Akhtar added, “I was disappointed with the way New Zealand played against England. They didn’t give any fight and meekly surrendered before England. They played like amateurs. They didn’t play quality cricket.”