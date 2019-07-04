close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 5, 2019

‘Nadal could be fantastic footballer’

Sports

AFP
July 5, 2019

LONDON: Jose Mourinho believes Rafael Nadal would have made “a fantastic footballer” had he not chosen to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time.The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager said that the world number two, currently chasing a third Wimbledon title, had all the attributes needed to succeed in football.

“He’s incredible. He could have been a fantastic footballer with his physique, mentality and skill,” said the Portuguese, who worked with Nadal’s uncle, Miguel Angel when he was on the coaching staff at Barcelona. “I am happy that he isn’t a footballer. In tennis he is what he is.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus