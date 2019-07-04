Pakistan themselves responsible for WC exit: Ramiz

LAHORE: Pakistani fans were left disappointed after England cruised to semifinals stage by beating New Zealand last night, almost ending the chances of Pakistan going into the World Cup semis.

Regardless of the result, Pakistan former captain-turned-cricket commentator Ramiz Raja blamed the Pakistan cricket team for not performing consistently enough in the tournament. “Pakistan need to understand that if they want to win the World Cup then they need to throw away the unpredictability tag, because until we don’t perform regularly we cannot become champions,” said Raja.

Pakistan’s run at the tournament was unpredictable to say the least, as they were humiliated at the hands of West Indies in their first game and then went on to crush England in their second game before losing back-to-back against Australia and India.

“It’s a good time for introspection after the World Cup and course correction. We need to find batsmen and all-rounders, and this is how we would be able to make a team for the future,” he said. England beat New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday, marching their way into the World Cup semis.