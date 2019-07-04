Langer wants victory against SA to remain on top

MANCHESTER: Australia may have already booked their place in the semifinals of the World Cup ahead of Saturday s round-robin finale against South Africa but the match still matters to coach Justin Langer.

Victory over the Proteas at Old Trafford would ensure the defending champions remain top of the standings.That would mean they stayed in Manchester for a semifinal on Tuesday which would almost certainly be against New Zealand — a team Australia have already defeated during this tournament and the side they beat in the 2015 final.

Langer wants to maintain the feel-good factor in his squad, who have lost just one game out of eight, to India, who are challenging them for top spot in the 10-team group phase. “It s about maintaining the momentum of winning,” Australia coach Langer said at Old Trafford on Thursday. “That is really important for us.

“For this game, some people said it was a dead rubber. There is nothing dead about it.”Saturday’ s match is set to be the first occasion David Warner and Steve Smith have faced South Africa since their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test in Cape Town led to 12-month bans for the star batsmen.But Langer said he did not expect the pair to have any extra nerves this weekend despite what happened in their last match against South Africa.

“I don t think so. They got a good taste of what they were going to expect from the moment we turned up in England,” said Langer. “This game is significant for a lot of our players, but we ve just got to take all the emotion out of it.

Langer said Australia’s pursuit of victory meant left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the tournament s leading wicket-taker, and paceman Pat Cummins, would both play on Saturday. “I know Mitch and Pat definitely don t want to miss this game,” he said.