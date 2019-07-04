Anything possible in mission impossible: Sarfraz

LONDON: It’s easier for an elephant to pass through the eye of a needle than for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semi-finals. So would they even bother to try? Why not? The history of sports is full of miracles. Pakistan will perhaps need one of the biggest to squeeze into the last four.

The first thing they will need is for Sarfraz Ahmed to win the toss. That’s because if Bangladesh win it and decide to bat first, Pakistan would be out of contention for a place in the semi-finals before even a single ball is bowled. If they do bat first, Pakistan will need to post the biggest innings total in ODI history and then somehow bowl out an impressive Bangladesh batting line-up cheaply. The whopping victory margin Pakistan will need can be gauged from the fact that if they score 400 runs then they will need to bowl out Bangladesh for a mere 84 to win by 316 runs. That’s the only way Pakistan can surpass New Zealand on a superior net run-rate.

Such a mismatch has never taken place in ODI history let alone in a World Cup match. It is unlikely to happen here on Friday at Lord’s either but Pakistan should give it a shot. They should bring in Asif Ali to open the innings with Fakhra Zaman. There is little chance that the misfiring duo, who were picked in Pakistan’s World Cup squad for their six-hitting ability, would do the job for Pakistan but what’s the harm in trying.

However, there is a bigger likelihood that Pakistan would just try to win on Friday in a bid to end their disappointing World Cup campaign on a winning note. And they would be paying the price for it by bowing out of the competition just because New Zealand have a better net run-rate.

The reason why Pakistan were unable to work on their run-rate wasn’t a lack of intent. It was simply a lack of depth in their batting. They were never comfortable chasing not even when they were seeking relatively smaller targets against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Sarfraz Ahmed on Thursday promised that his team will go all out in its mission impossible. But the body language of the Pakistan captain, whose team needs to beat Bangladesh by a near impossible margin here at Lord’s on Friday to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, suggested otherwise. Time and again during his press conference here at Lord’s on Thursday, Sarfraz tried to express his team’s will to take a shot at achieving the seemingly impossible target.

But each time he contradicted himself by conceding that the challenge facing his team was insurmountable.Sarfraz refused to criticise misfiring players like opener Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik. “All the players tried to give their best. But sometimes things don’t work,” he said.

Pakistan are likely to persist with pacer Wahab Riaz despite the fact that the left-armer is suffering from a fractured right hand. This means that teenage pacer Mohammad Hasnain might go home without playing a single World Cup match.

Thanks to the likes of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan – the second highest run-getter in the event – Bangladesh defeated a few top teams and gave a scare to others.Shakib would be the biggest threat for Pakistan. The only all-rounder to get over 1000 runs and over 30 wickets in World Cups, Shakib has piled up 542 runs at 90.33 in this tournament.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is another stand out player in the Bangladesh line-up having taken 15 wickets in the World Cup including a five-wicket haul against India in Birmingham earlier this week.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were sweating on the fitness of key player Mushfiqur Rahim, who suffered an elbow injury during a training session on Thursday. However, coach Steve Rhodes believes he would be fit enough to play on Friday.

Teams (likely): Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.