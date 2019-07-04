France’s first lady calls out ‘relentless’ bullying

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Brigitte Macron, wife of France´s president and a former teacher, on Thursday lashed out at online bullying, denouncing it as “relentless” in remarks to G7 education ministers. Addressing delegates in Sevres near Paris, the former high-school teacher urged them to “encourage young people to speak out”. Last month, an 11-year-old girl committed suicide after being repeatedly bullied by classmates and a teacher at a school near Paris in a case widely covered in the French press. “It’s relentless. Before, we went home at 4:00 pm and that was it, we could relax,” she said.
