France’s first lady calls out ‘relentless’ bullying

PARIS: Brigitte Macron, wife of France´s president and a former teacher, on Thursday lashed out at online bullying, denouncing it as “relentless” in remarks to G7 education ministers. Addressing delegates in Sevres near Paris, the former high-school teacher urged them to “encourage young people to speak out”. Last month, an 11-year-old girl committed suicide after being repeatedly bullied by classmates and a teacher at a school near Paris in a case widely covered in the French press. “It’s relentless. Before, we went home at 4:00 pm and that was it, we could relax,” she said.