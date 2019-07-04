Jakarta residents sue Indonesia government over air pollution

JAKARTA: Residents of Indonesia’s capital on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the government over the toxic levels of air pollution that regularly blanket the city. Jakarta has been shrouded in hazardous smog for much of the past month, with air quality readings recording high concentrations of harmful microscopic particles known as PM2.5. Fed up with what they say is worsening air pollution, a group of 31 concerned residents has sued President Joko Widodo, as well as the ministry of environment and forestry, ministry of health, and Jakarta’s governor. The plaintiffs — which include activists, office workers and motorcycle taxi drivers — want to raise awareness about the issue and force the government to act.

“(The government) has neglected people’s rights to breathe healthy air,” lawyer Nelson Nikodemus Simamora told reporters after filing the lawsuit. “They have not maintained air quality at a level that is healthy enough for the 10 million people living here.”