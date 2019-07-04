close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
Newsdesk
July 5, 2019

Boat with dozens of African migrants capsizes

World

N
Newsdesk
July 5, 2019

TUNIS: Dozens of African migrants capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday after setting off by boat for Europe from Libya, a government source and the Tunisian Red Crescent said.

Some of the four initial survivors told the Tunisian coast guard on Thursday that the boat had sunk off the town of Zarzis, Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters. One of the four died later in hospital, Slim said.

A government source said that some of a group of African migrants who were rescued nine miles off the town of Zarzis had informed coastguards that they had set out set out from Zuwara in Libya, and that dozens had drowned.

