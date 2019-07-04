close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to diet: study

PARIS: A three-fold jump since 1975 in the percentage of adults worldwide who are obese has been driven mainly by a shift in diet and lack of exercise, but genes do play a role as well, according a large-scale study published Thursday. For people genetically predisposed to a wider girth, these unhealthy lifestyles compounded the problem, resulting in an even higher rate of weight gain, researchers reported in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal. The standard measure for obesity, the Body-Mass Index (BMI), is calculated on the basis of weight and height. A BMI of 25 up to 30 means that one is overweight. Thirty and above corresponds to obesity, a major risk factor for heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and some cancers. About four percent of adults in the mid-1970s had a BMI of 30 or higher. By 2016, that share had risen to 13 percent (11 for men and 15 for women), according to the World Health Organization.

