Kyrgyz ex-leader’s supporters demand parliament dissolution

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Supporters of Kyrgyzstan’s embattled former president Almazbak Atambayev on Wednesday threatened “mass protests”, if the current leader fails to overhaul government and parliament. Atambayev’s supporters, at a rally in the capital Bishkek, gave President Sooronbai Jeenbekov two months to meet a series of demands that included dissolving the legislature and disbanding the government.

The rally, attended by around two thousand people, was the first to feature Atambayev since parliament voted to strip him of immunity last week, opening a path to potential prosecution on corruption charges. Atambayev and Jeenbekov came to power together in a popular uprising in 2010 — the country’s second in five years — but fell out soon after Jeenbekov was elected president in 2017 with Atambayev’s backing. Speaking at the rally, Atambayev accused his former ally of forming a “clan regime” consisting of Jeenbekov’s relatives and the relatives of a former customs official.

“Parliament should disband, the government should be dismissed,” he said. Atambayev’s spokeswoman read out a resolution at the end of the meeting calling for “mass protests” if the demands to dissolve parliament and dismiss the cabinet along with several others are not met in two months.

“Jeenbekov is playing with fire. It will end badly. The country can be divided,” Atambayev told supporters. Constitutionally, Jeenbekov is unable to dismiss government without a motion of parliament, where most lawmakers are loyal to him. Like Atambayev before him, Jeenbekov has been accused of using the investigative bodies to get rid of political opponents. Kyrgyzstan’s constitution forbids presidents from seeking a second term — a legacy of the country’s first two presidents who were ejected in street protests and whose family members amassed wealth and power.

Jeenbekov, who hails from the south of the country, accused northerner Atambayev of seeking to dominate him after he entered office. Muslim-majority Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished country of six million people, looks to Russia to bolster its security and China for trade and investment. The mountainous country’s economy is heavily dependent on the output of a single gold mine along with agricultural exports.