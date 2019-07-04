close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Today last date for AIOU tutors’ registration

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University announced that that the Friday (July 5) will be the last date for submitting application forms for the tutors’ registration.

The eligible persons could get them enrolled with the University, as a part-time tutors through the prescribed E-registration process before the expiry of the said date. According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, they have received a large number application forms for the tutors’ registration. After the expiry of the date, process of forms’ scrutiny will be undertaken.

Later, on completion of the scrutiny, the University itself will contact the aspiring applicants through email to get their documents verified. According to the announcement, the re-registration is required by the previous tutors as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus