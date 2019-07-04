Today last date for AIOU tutors’ registration

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University announced that that the Friday (July 5) will be the last date for submitting application forms for the tutors’ registration.

The eligible persons could get them enrolled with the University, as a part-time tutors through the prescribed E-registration process before the expiry of the said date. According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, they have received a large number application forms for the tutors’ registration. After the expiry of the date, process of forms’ scrutiny will be undertaken.

Later, on completion of the scrutiny, the University itself will contact the aspiring applicants through email to get their documents verified. According to the announcement, the re-registration is required by the previous tutors as well.