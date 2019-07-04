close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

NBF opens free kids summer camp

Islamabad

Islamabad: In a bid to promote reading among children, the National Book Foundation on Thursday opened a free child summer book club.

The club, which will last 40 days, was inaugurated by national history and literary heritage secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan at the Ahmad Faraz Auditorium of the NBF headquarters here. Schoolchildren from Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the age bracket of 4-10 years will attend learning sessions on storytelling, artwork, and book reading at the club under the supervision of writers, educationists, artists, and teachers. The club will be open from Mondays to Thursdays from 10:30am to 1pm and on Fridays from 10am to 12am. It will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony.

