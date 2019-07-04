Action against persons filing false applications

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police Thursday warned that action would be taken against persons involved in filing of false applications against other citizens. According to a Spokesman of Islamabad Police, in line with order of the court, police received 471 applications for action in the month of June.

On 363 of these applications, cases of different nature were registered while 51 applications after inquiry were proved to be false and under section 182 of penal code, the cases of false applicants were sent to the court.

After hearings in the court, 10 persons were handed down sentences for filing false applications while other cases were being heard in the court. According to the Spokesman of police, providing wrong information to police was a cognizable offence and the responsible person would be liable to punishment.

He said Islamabad police had set up a coordinated system to take departmental action against the police officers who did not take timely legal action on the complaints received from the public.