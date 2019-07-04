close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Action against persons filing false applications

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police Thursday warned that action would be taken against persons involved in filing of false applications against other citizens. According to a Spokesman of Islamabad Police, in line with order of the court, police received 471 applications for action in the month of June.

On 363 of these applications, cases of different nature were registered while 51 applications after inquiry were proved to be false and under section 182 of penal code, the cases of false applicants were sent to the court.

After hearings in the court, 10 persons were handed down sentences for filing false applications while other cases were being heard in the court. According to the Spokesman of police, providing wrong information to police was a cognizable offence and the responsible person would be liable to punishment.

He said Islamabad police had set up a coordinated system to take departmental action against the police officers who did not take timely legal action on the complaints received from the public.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus