Dust storm strikes

Islamabad: A strong dust storm struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas on Thursday evening. The storm uprooted billboards, trees and fiberglass window shades in some areas but no damage to public life was reported till filing of this report. Electric supply was briefly suspended in many localities of the twin cities. The meteorologists asked people to close windows and stay indoors to prevent dangers of such storms. They said such storms were mostly caused by thunderstorm outflows or strong pressure gradients, which increased wind velocity over a wide area.