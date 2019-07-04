close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Dust storm strikes

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Islamabad: A strong dust storm struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas on Thursday evening. The storm uprooted billboards, trees and fiberglass window shades in some areas but no damage to public life was reported till filing of this report. Electric supply was briefly suspended in many localities of the twin cities. The meteorologists asked people to close windows and stay indoors to prevent dangers of such storms. They said such storms were mostly caused by thunderstorm outflows or strong pressure gradients, which increased wind velocity over a wide area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus