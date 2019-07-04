close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Saplings

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set a target of planting nine million saplings during the upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign likely to start from last week of July. Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar presided over a meeting to review the preparations for upcoming tree plantation, at Civil Secretariat here Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that effective steps should be taken for improving sanitation in districts and making upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign successful.

