Call to take notice of corruption in UCH

LAHORE: The Presbyterian Church of Pakistan and United Christian Hospital Board have appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the NAB to take notice of irregularities in UCH in the previous tenure.

Talking to the media, Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan and member UCH Board Dr Majeed Able stated that the SC and the NAB must take notice of embezzlement of over Rs 50 million that was given an aid to the hospital as well as corruption in the setting up of a parking plaza on the land of the hospital.

Dr Majeed Able said that former CJP Saqib Nisar had himself visited UCH and he not only vowed to take action against land mafia but also set up the board of UCH. However, he added that land mafia, backed by political elements, had been active in damaging the institution for last many years,