LCWU VC appointed

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday appointed Prof Dr Bushra Mirza as Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).
Dr Mirza, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, has been appointed the VC for four years.
According to a press release, Prof Bushra Mirza did her PhD from Cambridge University, UK in 1996 and Post-doc from University of North Carolina, USA. Her area of expertise is molecular genetics of medicinal plants. She is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including Prof AR Shakoori Gold Medal (2010), Best Young Research Scholar Award by Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (2009) and PAS Gold Medal (2008).
PU pro-VC: The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Thursday issued an appointment notification of Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Punjab University.
