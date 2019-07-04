LCWU VC appointed

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday appointed Prof Dr Bushra Mirza as Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

Dr Mirza, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, has been appointed the VC for four years.

According to a press release, Prof Bushra Mirza did her PhD from Cambridge University, UK in 1996 and Post-doc from University of North Carolina, USA. Her area of expertise is molecular genetics of medicinal plants. She is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including Prof AR Shakoori Gold Medal (2010), Best Young Research Scholar Award by Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (2009) and PAS Gold Medal (2008).

PU pro-VC: The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Thursday issued an appointment notification of Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Punjab University.