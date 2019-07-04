‘616 wardens attacked during helmet campaign’

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik said that 616 wardens were assaulted by the public during the helmet campaign.

Addressing a seminar on "Road s Safety and Traffic Awareness," he said, "according to the Health department, 83pc reduction in head injury cases has been observed as 95pc motor bikers have started wearing helmets.” He added that City Traffic Police were keen in the regard, paying maximum attention by utilizing resources to save lives of road users. “It is the need of the hour to change the collateral behavior. Our behavior on road shows our ethics whereas violation of traffic rules generates risks of road accidents. Despite hot weather, wardens are performing a tremendous job on roads and deserve more respect as they stand all of the time for your safety,” he added.

“City Traffic Police are educating all age students from school to university level, employees of semi and government departments and general public at bus stands and even in mosques. More than one million students and citizens have been imparted awareness during the last six months. It should also be parents' responsibility to educate and sensitize their children to follow the traffic rules and adopt safety measures. We should all work together for the betterment of the nation, respect the person in uniform and abide by the traffic laws.

Rs10.7m distributed: An amount of Rs10.7 million was distributed among widows of nine constables of Lahore Police who died during service in recent past. The cheques for financial assistance were handed over on behalf of CCPO. The widows of constables Zahid Farooq, Faryad Khan, Muhammad Imran Irshad, Muhammad Fayyaz, Ghufran Hamayon, Riasat Ali, M Pervaiz, Muhammad Saleem and Asif Javed were given cheques respectively.