Merit to prevail in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said every job will be done on merit. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and adopted zero-tolerance for graft.

People from different districts called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. The chief minister listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for redressing their grievances. The people thanked the chief minister and said he is a chief minister of the people who opened the doors of his office to the common man and people’s problems are being solved. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said he was aware of problems faced by the people and solved them by treating them as his own.

“My doors are open and I maintain continuous liaison with the people. Solving your problems is my responsibility and no one will be allowed to create hurdle to the solution of genuine demands of the people”, he added. Usman Buzdar said a cruel game was played with economy by adopting wrong policies by the previous rulers and facts were hidden from the people through fudge figures. The previous government was responsible for bad conditions, he said and added that previous rulers exhibited criminal negligence by ignoring people’s problems.

The chief minister said every job would be done on merit adding that there was no room for the corrupt in Punjab because the country had been left behind due to the corrupt elements. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and adopted zero-tolerance because corruption has to be eliminated for progress and prosperity. We speak the truth and are serving the people with commitment and passion. We will not deceive the people nor would do political jugglery, he added.

LOC blast: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast near LOC in Azad Kashmir and extended sympathies to the heirs of martyred army Jawans. He prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that nation salutes the brave army men who have sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

grieved: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the capsizing of the boat in Tarbela Lake.