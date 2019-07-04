Firefighter loses life in rescue operation

LAHORE: A firefighter lost his life during a rescue operation in a house in the Nisbat Road area, Gawalmandi, on Thursday.

The firefighter was identified as Waseem Abbas. He was extinguishing a fire in a house in Gawalmandi when the roof of the house suddenly collapsed and he was buried under the debris. He had died by the time he was pulled out.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued law & order statistics along with Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center's (PPIC3) performance review for the month of June, 2019. Authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre (OMC) secured more than 133,751 observations that warranted interception of more than 132 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 2,074 suspicious vehicles. A total of 12,987 vehicles and motorbikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or non-standard number plates and action was taken duly by the ground units thereof.

The OMC employs state-of-the-art CCTV Surveillance Operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis. More than 135 rallies and protests were monitored and security measures were ensured.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 345,401 calls, out of which, 278,600 calls were considered hoax and on approximately 40,906 calls, with genuine concerns, the Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for action; 19,402 calls received sought for information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help. The Media Monitoring Center continued its campaign regarding road safety, e-challan and efficient use of 15 emergency helpline on official twitter account PSCA safe cities and official Facebook account Punjabsafecities.