Baig congratulates Shabbar on amnesty scheme

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI hailed the amnesty scheme and congratulated Finance Advisor Dr. Abdu Hafeez Sheikh, Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi for their hard work and determination. The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry the apex body of business community, supported the amnesty scheme which was imperative after the benami laws and finalization of its rules for implementation by the government.

The registration of 150,000 people, collection of Rs. 65 billion tax, declaration of 140,000 properties and whitening of total Rs. 2500 billion assets out of which Rs. 1040 billion foreign assets and Rs. 1460 billion are domestic assets in a short span of time, is a testimony of success of the scheme. He phoned Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman FBR and congratulated him on the success of the amnesty scheme. Dr. Baig also thanked him for extending amnesty for three days at their request which brought encouraging results. He told Shabbar Zaidi that the response of amnesty has proved that mindset of the people has changed and they want to become tax filers now.